Post Lockdown, Boxer Vikas Krishan Gets Back on Road to Olympics

A historic 9 boxers from India punched their ticket for the Tokyo Olympics when they booked qualification spots at the Asian Qualifiers in the first two weeks of March.

Vikas Krishan was among the nine and he was set to compete at his third Olympic games in a few months. Only, as the contingent returned to India from the competition in Amman, Jordan, instead of celebrations, they were greeted by a quarantine of 15 days as the country subsequently went into a nation-wide lockdown.

A month down the line and the Olympics too was postponed by a year and athletes like Krishan, who had prepared the last four years to be at peak fitness in the summer, were locked in their homes with no training facilities and complete uncertainty about the future.

Come June and as India started relaxing the lockdowns, Vikas was among the first of India’s athletes to leave his home and find a means to start training. First he moved in with a fellow boxer to start his training routine and by the end of June he made his way to the IIS campus in Vijayanagar that is equipped with all facilities and, more importantly, a boxing coach who could help get the 18-year-old back in shape.