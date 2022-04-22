Watch: Mike Tyson Punches Passenger on Flight in USA

"Iron Mike" had been initially friendly to the passenger in question and his friend but reacted strongly after the man "wouldn't stop provoking" him, the TMZ entertainment website reported.

The man "kept trying to talk" to the 55-year-old fighter, it reported.

"Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear... and told him to chill. When the guy didn't, that's when the witness says Tyson started to throw several punches at the man's face."

Tyson also reportedly walked off the plane before it took off for Florida.

US police, the JetBlue airline and Tyson's representatives made no immediate comment on the matter.

Considered to be one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, Tyson is also known for his erratic behaviour, biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear in a 1997 bout, and brushes with the law, including a conviction for rape and a cocaine addiction.

(With AFP Inputs)