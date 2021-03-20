Vijender Singh’s Unbeaten Run in Pro Boxing Finally Ends, in Goa

An eight-round duel, nicknamed 'Battle on Ship', turned out to be a one-sided affair. Vijender, the 35-year-old poster boy of Indian boxing, looked visibly tired after the third round. And in the fourth round, Lopsan with a combination of left and right punches thrice sent the Indian on the mat.

This was Vijender's first professional bout in more than 15 months, partly due to the Covid pandemic as all sporting activities had stopped. In his 12th bout held in Dubai in November 2019, the Haryana boxer had defeated Ghana's Charles Adamu.

Vijender looked bit rusty from the first round. With his better reach, 26-year-old Lopsan took advantage of his height and kept his rival at bay.