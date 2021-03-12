Vijender Singh to Face Russia’s Artysh Lopsan in Comeback Bout

The 35-year-old 2008 Olympic bronze medallist has fought 12 bouts in his professional career and holds a 12-0 record.

Russia’s Artysh Lopsan has won four of his six pro bouts with one draw, on loss and two knockout victories.

Vijender feels it will be a tough fight for him against the Russian Lopsan, especially since he is returning to the ring after a while.

“It’s going to be a good fight. I was eagerly waiting for more than a year. I watched Lopsan’s videos and he’s a good fighter. But I’m ready to knock him out like I did to my eight previous opponents. I am ready to finish the fight in the early rounds and it would be a spectacle to do it in front of my people in Goa,” Vijender said.