Vijender Singh Bout Gives Boxing Fillip in Football-Crazy Goa  

For the record, this will be Singh's 13th bout on the pro circuit while it will be Lopsan's sixth bout. Singh's last bout was in Dubai in November 2019. He defeated Ghana's Charles Adamu.

The 26-year-old Russian is considered a novice on the pro circuit as he has only six bouts under his belt. He has won four, lost one and played one draw.

The duel nicknamed 'Battle on Ship' will have more glamour as it is being held on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino in the hub of India's popular tourist destination.

Besides the main bout, there are five more undercard bouts on the programme.

In the welterweight, Neeraj Goyat will take on Sandeep Kumar while Dharmender Grewal will face Ashish Ahlawat in the cruiserweight.