Tokyo Will be My Final Olympic Appearance, Says Mary Kom

Ace Indian boxer Mary Kom has said that the Tokyo Games will be her final appearance at the Olympics. She also said that she takes solace about the fact that her bronze medal in 2012 has inspired young girls in the country to take up the sport.

Six-times world champion Kom has been competing for two decades but had to wait for the London Games in 2012 for a shot at an Olympic medal when women were allowed to compete for the first time.