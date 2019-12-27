Former Asian Silver Medallist Sumit Sangwan Banned for One Year

Sangwan's sample was collected "out of competition" (OOC) on October 10 and he tested positive for Acetazolamide, which is listed as Diuretics and masking agents under S5 of WADA's 2019 Prohibited List.

However, the boxer had not opted for provisional suspension. His period of suspension starts from Thursday, December 26, 2019.

"The Hearing Panel holds that since Athlete in the present case was negligent in consuming the specified prohibited substance without verifying its composition and elements and elements and without disclosing same in the doping form, he is liable for sanctions under Article 10.5.1 for ineligibility period of 1 year," the order stated.