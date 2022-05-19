PM Modi, Rani Rampal, Harbhajan Congratulate Nikhat Zareen on World C'ship Gold

Nikhat has been having a phenomenal campaign throughout the tournament and won each of her five bouts in Turkey by a dominant 5-0 scoreline.

Earlier, she had defeated Brazil's Caroline de Almeida 5-0 in the semi-final match on Wednesday, to reach her first World Championships final.

Not only fans but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fellow Indian sportspersons and members of the acting fraternity took to social media to congratulate Nikhat.