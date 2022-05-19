ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, Rani Rampal, Harbhajan Congratulate Nikhat Zareen on World C'ship Gold

This is the 25-year-old boxers first World Championships title, in her boxing career.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen on Thursday bagged a gold medal after beating Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 5-0 in the 52kg final of the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

Nikhat joins six-time champion M.C Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny R.L and Lekha C. to become the fifth Indian woman boxer to win the world title.

Nikhat has been having a phenomenal campaign throughout the tournament and won each of her five bouts in Turkey by a dominant 5-0 scoreline.

Earlier, she had defeated Brazil's Caroline de Almeida 5-0 in the semi-final match on Wednesday, to reach her first World Championships final.

Not only fans but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fellow Indian sportspersons and members of the acting fraternity took to social media to congratulate Nikhat.

