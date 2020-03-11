All the Best for Tokyo: Nikhat Zareen Wishes Mary Kom

Nikhat and Mary Kom have been at loggerheads ever since the World Championships after the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had hinted that there would be no trials between the two boxers for going to the Olympic Qualifiers and that the six-time World Champion would go for the Olympic Qualifiers, originally scheduled to be held in Wuhan, China.

However, the duo participated in the trials in the national capital in December last year where Mary Kom defeated Nikhat 9-1. Following the clash, Mary Kom had refused to shake hands with Nikhat as she believed the younger pugilist had been disrespectful towards her.