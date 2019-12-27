Glad to Face Mary Kom, Will Make Sure it’s Memorable: Nikhat

After the Women's Boxing World Championships in November, Nikhat had demanded a trial to decide who between her and Mary Kom would go for the Olympic qualifiers in China.

This was after BFI President Ajay Singh triggered the storm by announcing at a felicitation ceremony that Mary Kom would be selected for the Olympic qualifiers without any trial due to her consistent international performances.

While Mary always stated that she would abide by whatever selection policy the BFI has, she had indicated an aversion to a trial. Mary even when to the extent of saying,” Who is she (Nikhat Zareen), I don’t know her?”

Speaking about Mary Kom’s comment, Nikhat said she had nothing to say about Mary’s opinion.