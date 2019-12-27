Glad to Face Mary Kom, Will Make Sure it’s Memorable: Nikhat
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen will clash in the 51kg category finals of the women's boxing trials for next year's Olympic Qualifiers after claiming unanimous victories in their respective first-round bouts in New Delhi on Friday.
Former junior world champion Zareen defeated reigning national champion Jyoti Gulia, while multiple-time Asian champion Mary Kom beat Ritu Grewal. The two-day competition will end on Saturday after the finals.
"I am just waiting for tomorrow's bout. I am eagerly looking forward to that bout. I will give my 100 per cent,” Zareen said about the much-awaited contest.
"I was always looking forward to this bout. I am well prepared for tomorrow. I will make sure that it's a clean bout tomorrow without any clinching and wrestling. I will play fairly and clean and beautiful boxing," she added.
Despite registering a unanimous win, the Performance Director of Indian women's boxing, Raffaele Bergamasco was not satisfied with Mary Kom's performance.
Contrary to Bergamasco's observation, Zareen said Mary was the clear winner on Friday against Ritu in the intense first round of the 51 kg qualifiers.
After the Women's Boxing World Championships in November, Nikhat had demanded a trial to decide who between her and Mary Kom would go for the Olympic qualifiers in China.
This was after BFI President Ajay Singh triggered the storm by announcing at a felicitation ceremony that Mary Kom would be selected for the Olympic qualifiers without any trial due to her consistent international performances.
While Mary always stated that she would abide by whatever selection policy the BFI has, she had indicated an aversion to a trial. Mary even when to the extent of saying,” Who is she (Nikhat Zareen), I don’t know her?”
Speaking about Mary Kom’s comment, Nikhat said she had nothing to say about Mary’s opinion.
Earlier, former junior world champion Nikhat was going to take on Mary Kom in the recently concluded Big Bout League. But the London Olympics bronze medallist pulled out in the last hour due to a back injury. Mary Kom was the captain of the Punjab Panthers franchise while Nikhat Zareen was leading the North East Rhinos.
