Nikhat Zareen & 3 Others Begin Women's World Championships Campaign on Wednesday

Nikhat Zareen among the four Indian boxers will kickstart their campaigns at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist boxer from Telangana, Nikhat will fight against Mexico's Herrera Alvarez in the 52kg opening round match.

Manisha (57kg), Parveen (63kg) and Saweety (75kg) are the country's three other pugilists who will also begin their challenge in the round-of-32 on the third day of the prestigious event, which has been witnessing a record participation of 310 boxers from 73 countries across the world.

Manisha, who received a bye in the opening round, will square off against Nepal's Kala Thapa while Parveen and Saweety will take on Ukraine's Mariia Bova and England's Kerry Davis respectively.

