Men's World Boxing C'ships: Akash Sangwan, Nishant Dev Advance to Pre-Quarters

In a Light middleweight Round of 32 bout, Nishant Dev squared off against South Korea's Lee Sangmin. The Indian boxer, who had defeated world bronze medallist Sarkhan Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the previous round, showed his technical versatility on Saturday as he played the patience game in the first round and gauged the strategy of his opponent while landing enough punches to make a winning start.



The last two rounds saw both the pugilists exchange some heavy blows but Nishant Dev was the more accurate of the two boxers and secured a unanimous 5-0 win for India. The southpaw will be up against Palestine's Foqahaa Nidal in the pre-quarterfinal on Tuesday.