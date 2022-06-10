Mary Kom Won't Compete at 2022 CWG After Sustaining Injury in Trial

Veteran Indian boxer MC Mary Kom was on Friday forced to withdraw midway through her Commonwealth Games 48kg trial after sustaining a leg injury.

The six-time world champion injured herself during the first round of the 48kg semifinal against Haryana's Nitu at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi.

The 2018 gold medallist, Mary, fell down in the first round of the bout. The 39-year-old tried to keep going but after a couple of punches, struggled to keep balance as she clutched her left leg.