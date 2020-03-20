In Self-Isolation, I Have Found Some Freedom: MC Mary Kom

The six-time world champion is also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. Does she miss not being in Parliament when it is in session, given that she is among the most regular MPs?

"I hope to attend the last few days of the session. My isolation is till end of this month. Parliament will function for a few more days after that," she said referring to the schedule of the ongoing budget session which runs till April 3.

"Right now, all I know is that my children are very happy. For 10-15 days, they have got their mom and that too without any interruption," she quipped.

Relaxed she might be at home but Mary Kom said she understands the fear of the virus outbreak, which has killed more than 9,000 people globally.

In India four have died so far and the number of positive cases stands at more than 190 now.

"My children, out of innocence, ask me, 'mama this virus will stay na?' They are happy being at home playing and missing school but I know how serious it is. It is a scary situation and I hope everyone follows the health guidelines. It is crucial that everyone does," she said.

"That's the only way we can save ourselves. Everyone has to be careful," she added.

"The precautions that I am taking include not giving appointments to anyone right now," she further stated.