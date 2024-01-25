ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

‘Forced To Quit Due to Age Limit’: Mary Kom Announces Retirement From Boxing

Kom, 41, said that she was 'forced to quit' due to the age limit, but still had the willingness to compete.

The Quint
Published
Boxing
1 min read
Boxer Mary Kom on Wednesday, 24 January, announced her decision to retire from the sport citing the age limit.

Kom, 41, said that she was "forced to quit" due to the age limit, but still had the willingness to compete.

"I have the hunger still but unfortunately because of the age limit it is over. I cannot compete in any competition. I want to play more but I am being forced to quit. I have to retire. I have achieved everything in my life," she said during an event on Wednesday.

The International Boxing Association allows boxers to compete in elite professional competitions only till the age of 40.

Boxing   Mary Kom 

