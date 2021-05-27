Mary Kom and Sakshi March Into Gold Medal Match of Asian C'ships
MC Marykom defeated Mongolian Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg 4-1 in the semi-final.
India's most successful boxer MC Mary Kom has set herself up to add another big medal to her name after reaching the gold medal match of the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Thursday night.
Sakshi too won her semi-final bout, pulling off a big upset with a victory over top seed Dina Zholaman of Kazakhastan.
The 38-year-old Indian was all class in her semi-final bout as she beat Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg 4-1 and will next face Kazakhstan’s two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay, who entered the final after beating Sri Lanka's Nadeeka Pushpakumari with the referee stopping contest (RSC) after the first round.
Mary made a defensive start to her semi-final bout and took her time in the first round. The six-time world champion made the Mongolian opponent work hard and looked in good touch in the next round as she landed timely and powerful punches to put pressure on Altantsetseg and eventually win the bout with ease.
Mary is returning to competitive action with this being only her second outing since the lockdown in 2020. She also recently recovered from dengue.
The boxing star is headed to the Tokyo Olympics later this year, having qualified for the event in March last year, right before the lockdown. Mary has already won six medals at the Asian Championships, including five golds.
Also winning her bout on Thursday night with two-time World Youth Champion Sakshi who defeated the top seed Dina Zholaman, of Kazakhstan, 3-2 in the semi final of the 54kg event.
India were assured of a historic 15 medals at the ongoing edition of the Asian Championships with three male boxers entering the semi-finals on Wednesday evening. India's previous best outing at the event was in 2019 when the team won 13 medals including two golds, four silvers and seven bronze medals.
