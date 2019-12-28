Mary Kom Takes Down Nikhat Zareen in Olympic Qualifiers’ Trial
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom on Saturday confirmed she would represent India at the upcoming Olympic qualifiers in February as she beat compatriot Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the 51kg category by a split decision verdict, at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Stadium.
Both the boxers had won their first round matches on Friday by unanimous decisions.
While Zareen had gone past reigning national champion Jyoti Gulia, Mary Kom had eked out a comfortable victory over Ritu Grewal.
A Controversial Result?
Controversy erupted immediately after the result was declared, with officials of the Telangana Boxing Association slamming the decision, calling it ‘biased’.
Telangana Boxing Association's Associate Secretary AP Reddy said they would approach the AIBA (international boxing association) over the matter.
“Nikhat was the clear winner out there. There’s video evidence of the same. Just because Mary is a senior boxer, the verdict was delivered in her favour. We don’t want another fight – we want that the correct decision be delivered based on the videos of today’s match.”AP Reddy, Associate Secretary, Telangana Boxing Association
The Backstory
Mary Kom, who had clinched bronze at the 2012 London Olympics in the flyweight 51kg category, was initially set to represent India at the qualifiers. However, Zareen demanded that a fair trial should take place and Mary Kom should not be nominated to represent the country.
The frustration was understandable given the federation had paved the path for Mary Kom to represent India by not holding a trial between the two boxers for the World Championships as well.
The men’s section was informed that all medal winners at the Worlds would have a go at the trials but women bronze medallists were to be exempted of the privilege.
Thus, after months of contemplation, the Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) flip flop and a long drawn unwanted mud-slinging affair, both the pugilists had a point to prove in the ring but it was the 36-year-old veteran who used all her experience to thwart the challenge posed by the Zareen.
