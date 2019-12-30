Many Highs and Few Lows for Indian Boxing in Amit Panghal’s Year

History-making performances, quite a bit of selection drama on the sidelines and some ignominy due to big-ticket dope fails - Indian boxing was all this and much more in an action-packed year dominated by pint-sized dynamo Amit Panghal.

To count the positives, the 23-year-old Panghal fetched India its first ever silver at the men's world championships, the redoubtable M C Mary Kom was mostly in top form and medals poured in internationally courtesy a deep talent pool.

In the professional circuit, Vijender Singh remained unbeaten, still looking for an opponent who can stand up to the raw power of his punches.

On the downside, a flip-flop selection policy led to six-time world champion Mary Kom being dragged into an unsavoury controversy, and the accomplished duo of Neeraj Phogat (women's camp) and Sumit Sangwan (men's camp) flunked dope tests, sending down shockwaves within the fraternity.