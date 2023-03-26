ADVERTISEMENT
Lovlina Borgohain Wins World Championship Final, Takes India's Tally to 4 Golds
Lovlina Borgohain beat two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia
Lovlina Borgohain beat two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Caitlin Parker of Australia 5-2 in the final of the 75kg category to win her maiden Boxing World Championships gold medal on Sunday in New Delhi.
This is Lovlina's first World Championship title after she won two World Championships bronze medals in 2018 and 2019.
(More to follow)
