‘Locked’ in Room for 26 Days, Boxer Lovlina to be Free on Tuesday

When asked how she kills time alone, the pugilist admitted: "It is exhausting mentally but I do some yoga and speak to friends and family to break the boredom."

Lovlina expressed her happiness that the period is going to end on Tuesday. "I can't explain the feeling; how tough it is to stay in one room and do nothing (major). It feels like I am getting freedom now," Lovlina said and laughed.

Interestingly, before coming for the camp, she was at her home in Assam and the state was under strict lockdown till last month. "In our state, nobody follows protocols so it was important to put the lockdown. I was thinking of joining the camp when it started on August 1 but then I got locked at home. I had faced a lot before joining this camp," she said.

Lovlina further said that the Assam government should implement the lockdown in the state once again as the number of Coronavirus cases were rising.