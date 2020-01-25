Jordan to Host Boxing Qualifier Shifted From Virus-Hit China

The Asian/Oceanian Tokyo 2020 boxing qualifying event, which was cancelled in China following the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed several lives in Wuhan, will now be held in Jordan.

The IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) announced on Friday, 24 January that the qualifiers, which were originally scheduled to be held from 3 to 14 February in Wuhan, will now be held at the Sport City in Amman from 3-11 March.