Jordan to Host Boxing Qualifier Shifted From Virus-Hit China
The Asian/Oceanian Tokyo 2020 boxing qualifying event, which was cancelled in China following the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed several lives in Wuhan, will now be held in Jordan.
The IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) announced on Friday, 24 January that the qualifiers, which were originally scheduled to be held from 3 to 14 February in Wuhan, will now be held at the Sport City in Amman from 3-11 March.
“The event, originally planned to take place in Wuhan, China, from February 3-14, was rescheduled after the joint decision by the BTF and the Chinese Olympic Committee to cancel the competition due to the developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak reported in the Chinese city.”International Olympic Committee
"After a careful review of all alternatives, the BTF approved the proposal of the Jordan Olympic Committee today, in order to confirm the competition dates and location as soon as possible, in the best interest of the athletes preparing for the qualifier," IOC added.
On Thursday, the Indian Olympic Association had also requested Morinari Watanabe, the chairman of the International Olympic Committee’s Task Force for Boxing, to consider the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) offer to host the Olympic qualification event in India.
