Boxer Nishant Dev Gets Closer to Paris 2024 Quota, Enters Olympic Qualifier QFs

The southpaw looked lethal right from the start of the next round. He used multiple combinations to surprise the opponent as the Greek pugilist looked clueless and even got a standing count after a left hook pierced his defense while Nishant continued to be a dominant force.

Nishant used his jabs effectively as the bout continued to be a one-sided affair in the final three minutes as well before the Haryana-born boxer completed a comfortable victory.

The 23-year-old Nishant will be up against 2021 World Championships silver medallist Omari Jones of USA in the quarter-finals later tonight.

India have already secured four quotas for Paris Olympics Game 2024 with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with impressive performances at the Asian Games.