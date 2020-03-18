Nine Indian Boxers Qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Who Are They?

Nine Indian boxers have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making this India’s biggest-ever boxing contingent at the quadrennial event.

Before this, the most boxers representing India at one Games was at the 2012 London edition, when women’s boxing was introduced for the first time and MC Mary Kom won her historic bronze. A team of eight had qualified that year. In 2016, just three had made the cut and returned without a medal.

Led from the front by stalwarts like Mary and Vikas Krishan, the Indian team now also comprises medal favorites like world number 1 Amit Panghal and also some young turks, who could be relied upon to pull off a few upsets.