Asian Boxing Oly Qualifiers: Solanki, Ashish Win Opening Bouts

Solanki brought his attacking game to the fore and unleashed jabs and punches from the very beginning. The second round turned out to be more competitive with the Kyrgyz boxer showing more aggression but Solanki's patience helped him sail through that.

The exertion in the second round took a toll on the Kyrgyz pugilist, who looked visibly exhausted towards the end of the bout, where Solanki was declared the winner by points.

Solanki will need to be at his flawless best as he next faces the top seed and world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan, who is also the reigning Asian champion.