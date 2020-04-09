‘Attacks on Police Unacceptable’: DSP & Boxing Champ Vikas Krishan
“As policemen, we are here to help you... we are here to serve you. Please don’t think we are out to wrong you,” says Indian boxer Vikas Krishan, who also serves as a Haryana DSP when he’s not competing in top-flight boxing events across the world, representing India in the men’s 69-kg category.
Following the spate of attacks on policemen across the country, as they clamp down on violators of the central government’s directives of lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Krishan goes onto condemn such retaliation from the public.
“The decisions being taken by the government are coming from top-minded people, like IFS officials. The decisions must have had a lot of thought behind them. Policemen are just executing their orders. So, if policemen are doing something, the orders have come from higher authorities. Attacking the police is extremely shameful. I can’t condemn it enough. When there is a burglary or a murder, we are there to help you and protect you. So, you should help the police, not hurt them,” said the 28-year-old.
The Olympian had qualified for the Tokyo Games in March and was on his way back to India when the government started implementing lockdowns and travel bans due to coronavirus. He is now in his hometown in Bhiwani, where just two positive cases have emerged so far and the boxer urges all to stay indoors.
"We can go 21 days without morning walks. We can even go 1-2 months without walks. If you want to hurt yourself, that is okay but by going for walks and breaking lockdown rules, you are hurting the whole society. You have no right to do that. Your family will suffer because of you and you have no right to do that. My parents have told me to not go anywhere in Bhiwani and we are following government orders," he said.
The Asian boxing qualifiers in Amman, Jordan were one of the last Olympic qualifiers to take place before the world went into lockdown. Nine Indian boxers, along with Vikas, had booked their ticket of Tokyo at the event.
"I welcome the IOC’s decision. The Olympics are a sporting event but here people are fighting for their lives... this virus is so dangerous. Look at America, Italy, France and China, they are some of the leading countries in the world but are all on a back foot. We should take this very seriously. People’s lives come first," he said.