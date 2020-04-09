‘Attacks on Police Unacceptable’: DSP & Boxing Champ Vikas Krishan

“As policemen, we are here to help you... we are here to serve you. Please don’t think we are out to wrong you,” says Indian boxer Vikas Krishan, who also serves as a Haryana DSP when he’s not competing in top-flight boxing events across the world, representing India in the men’s 69-kg category.

Following the spate of attacks on policemen across the country, as they clamp down on violators of the central government’s directives of lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Krishan goes onto condemn such retaliation from the public.

“The decisions being taken by the government are coming from top-minded people, like IFS officials. The decisions must have had a lot of thought behind them. Policemen are just executing their orders. So, if policemen are doing something, the orders have come from higher authorities. Attacking the police is extremely shameful. I can’t condemn it enough. When there is a burglary or a murder, we are there to help you and protect you. So, you should help the police, not hurt them,” said the 28-year-old.