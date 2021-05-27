India Assured of Historic 15 Medals at Asian Boxing Championship

Wednesday, 26 May, was another successful day for India at the Asian Boxing Championships with three Indians entering the semi-finals to be assured of a podium finish, taking the contingent’s tally to a record-breaking 15 medals.

Among them were two of India’s boxing stars Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan but grabbing the spotlight also was 60kg category wrestler Varinder Singh who qualified to the last four in his debut outing.

World Championship silver medallist Amit Panghal lived up to his reputation as he defeated Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh 3-2 in the 52kg quarter-finals while Vikas won his bout 4-1 against Iran’s Moslem Malamir.

Varinder made quick work of his opponent, winning 5-0, to become one of the 15 assured Indian medallists at the event in Dubai.

India’s previous best outing at the Asian Championships had been at the 2019 edition where 13 medals had been won.