Indian boxing stalwart Dingko Singh has tested positive for coronavirus, after returning home to Imphal following his trip to Delhi for his cancer treatment.The 1998 Asian Games gold medallist was airlifted to Delhi for his chemotherapy last month and had travelled two days by road to reach his home town, having departed from the capital on 20 May.“Dingko has tested positive for Covid-19 today and has been shifted to a hospital from a quarantine centre in Imphal,” Indian boxer Sarita Devi told Hindustan Times. She has been in regular touch with Dingko and his wife Babai Devi who had accompanied him to Delhi for the treatment.Despite coming to Delhi in April, Dingko could not receive his treatment as he was diagnosed with jaundice. The 41-year-old then wanted to return home to Imphal to avoid getting infected with covid.“He wanted to come back to Imphal because he was scared he might get infected in the hospital. We asked him to stay back but he wanted to return to Imphal and visit ILBS once his bilirubin count went down,” Sarita told Hindustan Times.