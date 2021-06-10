Dingko Singh: Boxer With a Deadly Left Hook-Right Cross Combo

According to Kumar, Dingko was initially dropped from the 1998 Asian Games squad. "There was a big drama. He was later included in the Indian team. But he shut his critics by winning the Asian Games gold," he said.

Kumar said Dingko had a tough Thai opponent in the semis at the 1998 Asian Games.

"The local fans rooted for the Thai boxer, but Dingko didn't get nervous. The unruly crowd even threw empty bottles at the Indian team after Dingko won his semi-final bout. We had to duck empty bottles and other stuff thrown at us. Even Dingko was hit by an empty bottle. We all escaped unhurt," he recalled.

S. Suresh Singh, another international boxer from Manipur who represented India at 2000 Sydney Olympics, said that after the Bangkok Asian Games gold winning performance Dingko couldn't prolong his international career due to injury.

"He got injured in 1999 and wasn't impressive at the Sydney Olympics. He wasn't able to train hard and became a coach of the Navy team. Later, he joined Sports Authority of India (SAI)," said Suresh.

Dingko was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1998 and honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.

Last year, Dingko tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered from it but had to undergo radiation therapy for liver treatment.