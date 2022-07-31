CWG 2022: Lovlina Borgohain Cruises Into Quarters, Hassamuddin Also Records Win
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) cruised into the quarterfinals of the women's light middle weight category with an easy 5-0 win against Ariana Nicholson at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
Lovlina outpunched the New Zealand pugilist Ariana Nicholson in the 70kg competition. The Indian used her long reach to good effect as she out tired out her opponent, who is 15 years her senior.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa with the same margin in the men's featherweight (57kg) category to move to the pre-quarterfinals.
Lovlina, who was knocked out in the first round in Gold Coast edition, attacked from the word go, using a combination of punches.
The 39-year-old Nicholson, though, preferred conserving energy.
Lovlina will now face Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarterfinals.
Hassamuddin used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival. The Indian kept his shape from the onset and didn't allow his opponent to take the initiative in any of the three rounds.
While the South African tried his best to unsettle the experienced Indian, Hassamuddin was up to the task to deny any opening to his rival.
Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarterfinals.
