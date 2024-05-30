Boxing World Qualifiers: Sachin (57kg) & Sanjeet (92kg) Advance To Next Round

Indian pugilists Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Sanjeet Kumar (92kg) inched closer to their 2024 Paris Olympics qualification with decisive victories in the Boxing World Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday.
Siwach led the way for India with a dominant 5-0 win over Turkish Olympian Batuhan Ciftci in the pre-quarterfinals, followed by Sanjeet's identical margin victory over Venezuela's Luis Sanchez in the Round of 32.
Siwach started strong in Round 1, quickly taking control of the bout with an effective strategy. He secured a unanimous verdict in Round 2, and despite Ciftci's attempted comeback in the final round, Siwach remained comfortably in the lead.
Similarly, in the 92kg category, 2021 Asian Championship gold medalist, Sanjeet dominated Sanchez from the outset, not giving his Venezuelan opponent any opportunity to gain an advantage in Round 1.
Notably, only three boxers will qualify for the Paris Olympics in the 57kg category, meaning Siwach needs to win two more bouts. Similarly, Sanjeet, who received a bye in the Round of 64, aims to secure a spot as all four semi-finalists in his weight category will qualify.
