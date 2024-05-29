Boxing World Qualifiers: Arundhati Advances to Pre-Quarters, Narender Bows Out

National champion Arundhati Choudhary registered a convincing victory in 66kg weight category to reach the pre-quarter-finals while Narender Berwal (+92kg) ended up on the losing side of a 3:2 verdict in the Boxing World Qualifiers for 2024 Paris Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday.

Choudhary began her campaign with a clinical Round 1 against Stephanie Pieneiro of Puerto Rico. She was slightly conservative in Round 2 as she consolidated her position before again dominating the next round to get a unanimous 5:0 verdict in her favour.