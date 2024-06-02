Boxing Qualifiers: Amit Panghal Secures India’s 5th Olympics Quota in Boxing

Amit Panghal secured Paris Olympics quota in men's 51kg weight category after beating Chinese pugilist 5-0 in the quarterfinals of World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers, on Sunday (2 June).
With the victory, the 2019 world championship silver medallist Panghal becomes second Indian male pugilist to seal Paris berth after Nishant Dev (71kg).
The duo joined the three women's boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Sai Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who had confirmed their berths by winning bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0