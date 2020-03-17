Accidental Boxer Simranjit Kaur Ready To Shine at Tokyo 2020
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which saw almost all international and national sporting events get postponed or cancelled, the sporting community in India had a big fat reason to celebrate last week, courtesy the boxing contingent.
Apart from the usual suspects – MC Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan – there were a couple of surprises in store for the Indian contingent, which saw some new faces qualifying for the biggest sporting event on the planet.
One name among this was of Simranjit Kaur. The 24-year-old wrestler from Ludhiana not only booked herself a ticket for Tokyo but was also the only other Indian, apart from Vikas, to return with a silver medal from Jordan. She won it in the women’s 60 kg weight category.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Simranjit and her family on Monday,16 March, and presented her with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh. And it wasn’t only the Punjab government. Amarinder’s political rival Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also felicitated her with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of his party.
Not new to international success, Simranjit started her career with a bronze medal win at the Youth World Championship in Albena in Bulgaria in 2013. Her next big break came five years later in 2018 when she won her first international gold at the Ahmet Comert International Boxing Tournament in Istanbul in Turkey. In the same year, she followed it up with a bronze at the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships right in front of the home audience.
Since then the boxer from Ludhiana has never looked back. In fact, for a place in the Olympic qualifiers she went past veteran Indian boxer and former Olympian Sarita Devi at the trials held in the national capital last December.
But boxing was never something Simranjit aspired to do. In fact, she hated boxing while growing up and was afraid to go anywhere near the ring. The fact that her elder sister and her two brothers were already into boxing meant that little Simranjit was also pushed into it.
But the turning point came in 2010 when boxer Vijender Singh visited Chakar – Simranjit’s village. Vijender had recently won bronze at the Beijing Olympics and was the first Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.
In the next two years, Simranjit left her mark nationally, winning bronze at the Junior Women National Boxing Championship in 2011. Next year, she bettered her performance to win a silver at the same competition, along with a bronze at the Inter-Zonal Women National Boxing Championship.
In her early days, Simranjit used to compete in the 48 kg category but slowly she moved onto the 64 kg category, where she tasted most of her international success. But it was always the Olympics which mattered for the Punjab boxer and thus she decided to move to the 60 kg category since 64 kg wasn’t an Olympic weight category.
Despite all the successes inside the ring, Simranjit never had it easy outside the ring. But it was her mother’s support that eased the pressure for her. If her siblings pushed her into boxing, Vijender Singh inspired her, it was her mother Rajpal Kaur who kept Simranjit going.
After her father’s death in 2018, Simranjit’s family had to go through a financial crisis. But Rajpal Kaur never let financial setback get in the way of her daughter’s boxing dream.
“If not for my mother, I couldn’t have won those medals and come this far,” Simranjeet said in an interview to The Times of India recently.
For Simranjit, life has come full circle in this one week. After her father’s death in 2018, she had approached the Punjab government for a job to help her family meet ends. But despite her achievements in the boxing world, she remained jobless. Though, later, she was assured of financial aid earlier this year. And on Monday, it was the same Punjab government which not only felicitated her but also promised her a job if she lands a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, according to the TOI interview.
That just gives Simranjit just another reason to shine bright at the Tokyo Olympics.
