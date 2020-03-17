Accidental Boxer Simranjit Kaur Ready To Shine at Tokyo 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Simranjit and her family on Monday,16 March, and presented her with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh. And it wasn’t only the Punjab government. Amarinder’s political rival Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also felicitated her with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of his party.

Not new to international success, Simranjit started her career with a bronze medal win at the Youth World Championship in Albena in Bulgaria in 2013. Her next big break came five years later in 2018 when she won her first international gold at the Ahmet Comert International Boxing Tournament in Istanbul in Turkey. In the same year, she followed it up with a bronze at the 2018 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships right in front of the home audience.

Since then the boxer from Ludhiana has never looked back. In fact, for a place in the Olympic qualifiers she went past veteran Indian boxer and former Olympian Sarita Devi at the trials held in the national capital last December.