BFI Should Take Care of Boxers: Vijender Singh

Vijender Singh said the Boxing Federation of India needs to back its boxers well to ensure that they perform to the best of their abilities at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Panghal's demand for a personal coach and physio was recently turned down by BFI.

Vijender, now a professional boxer with an enviable 12-0 record in the professional circuit, which he entered in 2015, said such things are not desirable and the sports ministry and the federation should take care of their athletes who give their all for Olympic medals.