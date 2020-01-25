Athletes Mary Kom & PV Sindhu to Receive Padma Awards

Celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian award, while world champion shuttler PV Sindhu will be bestowed with the Padma Bhushan among eight sportspersons named for the prestigious honours on Saturday.

The names were announced by the government on the eve of the Republic Day.

The 36-year-old Mary Kom, also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics while also being crowned as world champion six times in an illustrious career.