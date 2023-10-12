ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Assam Police Honours Boxer Lovlina Borgohain for Performance in 19th Asian Games

The Assam Police honored ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain and presented her with the state DGP's Commendation Medal.

IANS
Published
Boxing
1 min read
The Assam Police has honored ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain and presented her with the state DGP's Commendation Medal, officials said on Thursday.

Lovlina was facilitated by the Assam Police for taking home a silver medal in the recently-concluded 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The award ceremony was held in Guwahati at the Assam Police headquarters on Wednesday.

As a token of appreciation, the pugilist also gifted the police department a pair of autographed boxing gloves.

Taking to ‘X’, the Assam DGP G.P. Singh wrote, "Assam Police felicitated Asian Games medalist, our own DySP Lovlina Borgohai at Police Hq Guwahati on grand success at 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou. She has also been awarded Assam DGP Commendation Medal. She also presented a signed pair of boxing gloves to us."

Meanwhile, the Assam Olympic Association has decided to hand over Lovlina Borgohain a monetary prize of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 each to the other Asian Games competitors.

Topics:  Boxing   Asian Games   Lovlina Borgohain 

