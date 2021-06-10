Asian Games Champion Boxer Dingko Singh Passes Away Aged 42

Ngangom Dingko Singh, an Asian Games gold-medallist in boxing, succumbed to liver cancer on Thursday in Imphal. The Manipur boxer, who was 42 years old, had won gold in bantamweight at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.

Last year, Dingko had tested positive for coronavirus. Though he recovered from the virus, he had to undergo radiation therapy for liver treatment in January 2020. He even had to sell his house to bear the cost of his treatment.