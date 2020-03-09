Amit Panghal Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Mary’s Bout at 9:30pm

Reigning world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, taking India’s total count of boxers headed to the Games to six.

The world number 1 trumped familiar foe Carlo Paalam of Philippines in the quarter-final of the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

The 23-year-old Indian is widely considered India’s best shot at a medal in men’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics after becoming the first Indian to win a men’s silver medal at the World Championships last year.

Panghal had earlier beaten Paalam in the semifinals of the 2018 Asian Games and the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Championships.