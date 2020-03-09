Amit Panghal Qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Mary’s Bout at 9:30pm
Reigning world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, taking India’s total count of boxers headed to the Games to six.
The world number 1 trumped familiar foe Carlo Paalam of Philippines in the quarter-final of the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.
The 23-year-old Indian is widely considered India’s best shot at a medal in men’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics after becoming the first Indian to win a men’s silver medal at the World Championships last year.
Panghal had earlier beaten Paalam in the semifinals of the 2018 Asian Games and the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Championships.
The verdict on Monday was 4-1 in favour of Amit as he’s now slated to made his Olympic debut this summer.
He now joins 5 other Indian boxers who booked themselves a ticket to Tokyo after winning their quarterfinals on Sunday. Vikas Krishan (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) are all also through to the semis in their respective categories.
Earlier in the afternoon session of the qualifiers, former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) failed to secure an Olympic berth after going down to Korea's Im Aeji.
The 19-year-old Chaudhary lost 0-5 to Im, who is also a former world youth champion. Only the semifinalists are entitled to an Olympic berth in the women's 57kg category.
Im will face Japan's 19-year-old Irie Sena, who upstaged world champion and top seed Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in a split decision. Petecio was docked a point for holding in the second round which ultimately played a decisive role in her 2-3 loss.
Later today, here are 3 more Indians fighting for slots in the Tokyo Games. Manish Kaushik (63kg) will be in action at 5pm IST, Mary Kom (51 kg) at 9:15pm IST and Simranjit (60kg) at 10:15pm.
