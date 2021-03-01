‘Abs of A Boxer’: Vijender Singh Hails Rahul Gandhi’s Fitness

Gandhi, 50, was campaigning ahead of the state Assembly elections, which will be held in April.

Meanwhile, Singh recently announced that he will be returning to the ring for the first time in over a year in March. While the bout will take place in India, its dates or Vijender's opponent is yet to be revealed.

This will be the 2008 Olympics bronze medallist's 13th professional bout and his fifth in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. Vijender has a 12-0 record thus far in his professional career with eight knockout wins.

"I am really excited to return to the ring. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout. The opponent doesn't really matter as I am focused to extend my unbeaten streak," said Vijender.