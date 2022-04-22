12-Member Indian Women's Boxing Team Leaves for World C'ship Camp in Turkey
12 Indian boxers and 11 support staff left for Turkey to train for the Women's World Boxing Championships in May.
The 12-member Indian women's boxing team, led by Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, left for Istanbul, Turkey in the early hours of Thursday to participate in the training camp ahead of the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.
The boxers were accompanied by 11 members of the support staff.
At the camp in Antalya, the Indian team will train alongside boxers from countries like Kazakhstan, Turkey, Algeria, Panama, Lithuania, Morocco, Bulgaria, Serbia, Dominican Republic and Ireland.
The camp will be held from 20 April to 5 May and the Government of India had sanctioned a total amount of Rs 92.12 Lakh to facilitate the training camp and competition for the team.
The World Championships will take place in Istanbul from 6 May to 21 May.
MC Mary Kom is not part of the contingent after announcing her decision to withdraw from all but the Commonwealth Games this year. Mary's absence will see Nikhat Zareen make her first big stage appearance in the 52 kg category, even though the 25-year-old had emerged as a favourite in the category this year riding on a sting on great performances that included a victory over the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist.
"I'm really excited and confident about competing at the World Championship. Lately I've been on a good run and I hope that it'll continue. I've prepared well for it," Nikhat had been quoted as saying by Sports Authority of India (SAI).
"I had analysed my performance and worked on the things in which I was lacking. I'll give my best at the world championship," she added.
World Championships squad: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg), Lovlina (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), Nandini (+81kg).
(With inputs from IANS)
