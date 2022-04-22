12-Member Indian Women's Boxing Team Leaves for World C'ship Camp in Turkey

The World Championships will take place in Istanbul from 6 May to 21 May.

MC Mary Kom is not part of the contingent after announcing her decision to withdraw from all but the Commonwealth Games this year. Mary's absence will see Nikhat Zareen make her first big stage appearance in the 52 kg category, even though the 25-year-old had emerged as a favourite in the category this year riding on a sting on great performances that included a victory over the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist.

"I'm really excited and confident about competing at the World Championship. Lately I've been on a good run and I hope that it'll continue. I've prepared well for it," Nikhat had been quoted as saying by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"I had analysed my performance and worked on the things in which I was lacking. I'll give my best at the world championship," she added.

World Championships squad: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg), Lovlina (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), Nandini (+81kg).