CWG 2022 Live, Day 10: India Lead 1-0 in Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
All the latest updates from Day 10 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is now underway with the women's hockey bronze medal match between India and New Zealand.
Boxers Amit, Nikhat, Neetu and Sagar will be competing in gold medal matches today.
The cricket final between India and Australia will start at 9:30pm IST.
Commonwealth Games Day 10 Live: India Take 1-0 Lead!
India score!
Takes three tries but India have managed to get on the board. Navneet Kaur takes the first shot at goal and eventually it's Salima Tete who gets the ball to the back of the goal post.
New Zealand ask for a review, but the goal holds and India have taken a 1-0 lead at the cusp of half time.
Commonwealth Games Day 10 Live: 0-0 in Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
Both India and New Zealand reached the bronze medal match after losing their semi-finals in shootouts and both teams aren't giving an inch as the first quarter has ended at 0-0.
Commonwealth Games Day 10 Live: Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match Underway
Sunday at the Commonwealth Games starts with the bronze medal match in women's hockey and it's India taking on New Zealand in the game.
Commonwealth Games Day 10 Live: India's CWG Schedule on Sunday
It's the penultimate day of action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and expect many medals to be added to the tally today as well with boxers fighting for gold, the women's hockey team in the bronze medal match and the cricket team playing Australia for gold.
Here's India's schedule on this Sunday at the CWG
ATHLETICS
Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm
Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm
Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm
Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm
Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)
BADMINTON
Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm
Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm
Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm
Women's doubles semifinal: Jolly Treesa/Pulella Gayatri Gopichand - 4 pm
Men's doubles semifinal: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 4:50 pm
BOXING
Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm
Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm
Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm
Men's 92kg Final: Sagar Ahlawat - 1:15 am on Monday
CRICKET
Women's T20 Final: India vs Australia - 9:30pm
HOCKEY
Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm
SQUASH
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm
Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal
Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday)
