Bengaluru FC To Play Maldives' Club Eagles For Final AFC Cup Group Stage Slot

India's Bengaluru FC and Club Eagles of Maldives will clash at the National Stadium in Male on Sunday for the sole remaining ticket to the 2021 AFC Cup group stage.

The playoff, initially scheduled to be played in May, was postponed due to the COVID-19 with Sunday's winners advancing to Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup.

Both teams have already seen action in the 2021 AFC Cup with Club Eagles advancing to the playoff by virtue of a 2-0 win over Bhutan's Thimphu FC in the preliminary round while Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC scored an emphatic 5-0 victory over Nepal's Tribhuvan Army in April.

Club Eagles will go into the tie without Ahmed Rizwan with head coach Mohamed Shazly confirming that the striker is still recovering from an injury.