Ben Stokes Misses England's Preparations for Headingley Test Due to Illness

All-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday was absent from the Headingley camp due to illness as England began their preparations for the third Test, starting on Thursday, without their captain.



Stokes fell ill over the weekend while back in Cockermouth and, as a result, has yet to join the team in Leeds. He was originally planning to be in position on Monday with the squad officially due to convene at the ground the next morning for an afternoon training session.