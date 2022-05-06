Watch: Ben Stokes Hits Five Consecutive Sixes in a County Game

During a County cricket match, England's power-hitter Ben Stokes has hit five consecutive sixes and a four in an over, against Worcestershire.

Playing for Durham in the LV Insurance County Championships, Stokes hit 36 runs in Josh Bakers' over to complete his century.

Stokes was just one six away from equaling West Indies great Garfield Sobers, the only batsman in County Championship history to hit six sixes in an over, having done so for Nottinghamshire in 1968. But unfortunately, the last ball was hit for a four.

Stokes went on to score 161 runs off just 88 balls.

Durham declared their 1st innings on 580/6, on Day 2. Other than Stokes David Bedingham was another centurion for Durham, who scored 135 off 175 balls.