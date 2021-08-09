Barcelona Start Life Without Messi, Beat Juventus 3-0 In Friendly Match

In their first match after the departure of star player Lionel Messi, Barcelona beat Juventus 3-0 in the annual friendly game for the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.

Memphis Depay started the proceedings, with a goal in the third minute of the match. Martin Braithwaite doubled the lead in the 57th minute. Riqui Puig scored the final goal of the match in the 92nd minute at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Throughout the match, the hosts continued to attack with plenty of movement and through smart passes.

The victory saw Barcelona lift the Joan Gamper trophy for the 44th time and ninth consecutive year.

This edition of the Gamper, described as a traditional festive occasion when Barcelona present the squad for the upcoming season, proved to be a nostalgic affair.

Hours before the match began, a tearful Messi bade farewell to the club at a press conference. The departure happened when Barcelona was unable to establish a new contract with the Argentina star who was with them for 21 years.