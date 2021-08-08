For Bronze, Wrestler Bajrang Punia Risked Aggravating Knee Injury

"Winning the medal was more important. In the first three bouts, I had to protect the knee. The bronze-medal match was my last bout in Tokyo and I can take a risk. So, I did not allow the physio to strap my knee – he was not happy, the coaches too, but I told them that I would not have my movements restricted because the bronze medal was more important. I know they were worried about my future but I prevailed over them on this," said the 27-year-old wrestler from Haryana, the fifth grappler from India to win a medal at the Olympics.

KD Jadhav (Helsinki 1952), Sushil Kumar (Beijing 2008 and London 2012), Yogeshwar Dutt (London 2012), and Sakshi Malik (Rio 2016) have won medals for India at the quadrennial extravaganza so far.

Punia on Saturday joined that list but he could still pay a heavy price for the decision to fight without knee-strapping as they are still to assess his knee and he may have to undergo a lengthy rehab.

Punia injured his knee last month in Russia during the Ali Aliyev Memorial tournament. He had to stay away from the mat for 20 days ahead of the Olympics. Punia had initially not planned to participate in the Russia event and had also pulled out of an event in Poland.