New COVID-19 Advisory Leaves Saina, Kashyap & Srikanth in the Dark

Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap have an uncertain few hours ahead of them after getting knocked out in the opening round of the All England Championships.

However, their elimination is not the only thing that is weighing on their minds. The shuttlers have been travelling across Europe for the last few weeks participating in tournaments in an attempt to win more Olympic qualification points ahead of the cut-off date in April.

In the last week of February, the players all took part in the Barcelona Open, a city that has seen many cases of coronavirus and that has now put their return to India under a cloud.