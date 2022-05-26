ADVERTISEMENT

TOPS Clears Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu’s Training Proposals

Sen proposed to train with Axelson in Dubai and Sindhu requested for a fitness trainer to accompany her abroad.

Soumya BontraIANS
Published
Badminton
1 min read
i

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen's proposal to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai was on Thursday approved by Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) Committee members.

Lakshay, who was part of the Indian men's team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup this month, is set to train With Axelson in Dubai from May 29-June 5 (8 days) and then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19th to train at the Malaysian Training Centre from June 19-26 (8 days). Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio's air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu during Thailand Open 2022.</p></div>

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu during Thailand Open 2022.

Image: IANS

Alongside Lakshya's proposal, the MOC Committee also cleared badminton player and Olympic Silver medallist PV Sindhu's proposal for financial assistance towards her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her for multiple upcoming tournaments was also approved.

Srikanth is set to accompany Sindhu during Indonesia Masters (June 7-12), Indonesia Open (June 14-19), Malaysia Masters (June 28 to July 3), Malaysia Open (July 5-10), and Singapore Open (July 12-17).

