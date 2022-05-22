Thomas Cup Win Will Fill India's Youth With New Enthusiasm and Energy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian men's badminton team for winning the Thomas Cup, saying it was an epochal moment in the history of the sport in the country, and added that he could well understand the pressure the team would have withstood on way to winning gold.

India defeated 14-time champions and favourites Indonesia 3-0 in the final to lift their maiden Thomas Cup in Bangkok recently after previously reaching the semifinals in 1952, 1955, and 1979.

The Prime Minister had invited the Thomas Cup-winning team and the Uber Cup side following their heartening performances in badminton's premier global team events, and the players enthusiastically shared their winning moments with Modi.

The PM said it was the fulfilment of the dream of 1.25 billion Indians, who have waited for seven decades for this moment, adding that it's not a small achievement