The Coaches Behind India’s Maiden Thomas Cup Triumph

So, as the members of the Thomas Cup-winning Indian men's badminton team bask in the glory, deservedly so, what also needs to be mentioned is the role played by the coaches in the historic campaign in Bangkok, Thailand, that saw India crowned as the world champions in team badminton.

Though former England champion Pullela Gopichand has been the chief coach of the Indian badminton teams for many years now, Gopi, who runs his academy in Hyderabad and is also a vice-president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), was not there in Bangkok due to prior commitments. Gopi has trained Kidambi Srikanth. He is the brian behind the planning the course for the Indian players.

Here's a look at the coaches that were there in Bangkok and played a role in India's maiden title triumph in Thomas Cup: